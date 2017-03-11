Being asked to serve as a bridesmaid is an honour that can cement a long-term friendship or reinforce a family bond. But sadly, the vast majority of bridesmaids don't actually like the dresses they wear, according to new research.
A survey of more than 1,000 women in the U.K. revealed that 78% of bridesmaids - nearly eight in ten - disliked their wedding day look.
The research by fashion retailer Simply Be suggests that old-fashioned politeness and good manners are partly responsible. Some 86% of women said they believe a bridesmaid should accept a bride's choice of outfit without complaining. Just 2% said they would rather refuse to be a bridesmaid than wear a terrible dress.
The survey also found that the most unpopular shade of bridesmaids' dress is peach, the Daily Express reports. Pistachio green, yellow, and lilac were also found to be off-putting shades for many prospective bridesmaids.
Suzi Burns of Simply Be advised that "involving bridesmaids in the decision over their outfits" can help to prevent women from feeling uncomfortable on their friend or relative's big day.
That way, she told the Daily Express, "the bridesmaid can choose something that flatters their body type that they will be able to wear at other events - rather than a pastel creation that will probably end up in the back of a wardrobe or the rail of a charity shop."
Of course, picking an outfit that flatters your body type can become tricky when bridesmaids are expected to wear matching dresses, a tradition that stretches back thousands of years.
