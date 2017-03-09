The Love Actually reunion isn't technically a sequel — it will only be 20 minutes long. But that hasn't stopped fans from clinging to every reveal about the special, and the latest news from across the pond is a real doozy.
WWD reports that supermodel Kate Moss will appear in the short. There's no word yet on what her role will be, or which of the original characters she'll interact with.
Of course, we can't help but think of Claudia Schiffer, the supermodel who starred in the original Love Actually. Her character, Carol, met Daniel (Liam Neeson) after he joked that he wanted to bring Claudia Schiffer as his date to his wife's funeral. Will Kate Moss's character be connected to Carol in some way? Is she playing a stand-in version of Carol?
Advertisement
Whoever Moss's character is, though, she'd better wear a turtleneck. It's just Love Actually tradition.
We might not know yet whether Carol and Daniel stayed together, but we still have some hints about Daniel's life since the 2003 film. Neeson has already filmed scenes for the reunion with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who plays his stepson, Sam. And, let's face it, that relationship is probably the best one of the movie, and far superior to any potential new romance for Daniel. (Note Neeson's turtleneck in the photo below.)
#rednosedayactually shoot. Day 1. Yum. pic.twitter.com/G7ihyTViw1— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
The Love Actually special will be broadcast in the U.K. on March 24, in conjunction with Red Nose Day, a charity fundraising event. In addition to Neeson and Brodie-Sangster, most of the film's original cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson, are all slated to appear in the reunion.
Advertisement