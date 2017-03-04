Janelle Monáe Just Perfectly Shut Down Period Shaming

It's sad that there are prob folks more grossed out by and/or ashamed of menstrual period blood than they are the current administration.— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
Elaborate further? Tell the world why you think menstrual period is gross again Tiara? https://t.co/trr8IOJqU4— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
Girl I feel the same about you. https://t.co/mZgiLqHO2s— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
Taking a diff approach. What if your dad and mom had this mindset & didn't like the bodily fluid called sperm&squirted U in a napkin? ??♀️? https://t.co/H52CswEOzn— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
@JanelleMonae my point is you wouldn't be here w/out sumbodies bodily fluids. respect & celebrate everything that got yo ass here. ??♀️— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
Haredasmiles in this instance she did. She used the word "gross" (unpleasant, repulsive, disgusting) 2 describe blood which in this instance— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017
"Gross" this causes the person on the receiving end to feel ashamed, embarrassed, humiliated, etc. therefore leading to "period shaming".— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 3, 2017