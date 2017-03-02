Gigi Hadid's Got Bella's Back During Run-In With Ex The Weeknd

The bad news for Bella Hadid is that fashion show producers continue to keep booking her and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd for the same shows. The good news is that sister and fellow catwalk queen Gigi Hadid is the perfect person to help her shake it all off.
Both Hadid sisters walked in H&M's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, where, as luck would have it, The Weeknd (birth name: Abel Tesfaye) was hired to perform as the models made their final walk-through. The singer is debuting a collaboration with the Swedish retailer this week, so it's not just H&M trying to screw with Bella.
For those that haven't been keeping up with their celebrity couple news (for shame!), Hadid and The Weeknd broke up in November after nearly two years of dating. They soon reunited, amicably enough, when Hadid walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show while her ex performed, but that was before he began stepping out with new love Selena Gomez. The new relationship has reportedly caused hurt feelings on Hadid's part, and understandably so: It was her first heartbreak.
So, yes, crossing paths in Paris was not exactly ideal. But as this clip from an eagle-eyed Elle.com fashion editor shows, Bella handled it beautifully with Gigi at her side. Check out that supportive hand-holding and knowing look. Sisters before misters, y'all.
Bella later shared this photo of her with Gigi and model pals like Kendall Jenner and Joan Smalls. Eat your heart out, Abel.
"It was my first breakup ... and so public," Hadid shared. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily.
"But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," she added." Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."
Especially when you might be working at the same fashion show.
