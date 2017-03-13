How You Can Help Save The World (AND Money) Today

If you currently get your power from one of the “Big 6” energy companies (Npower, British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Scottish Power or SSE), your power is coming from nuclear, gas and coal power stations all over the UK. There are plenty of companies out there who are using wind, hydro, solar etc instead, and they are also committed to investing in infrastructure (building solar farms and investing in wind generation, for example). Many of the companies also provide carbon offset in their tariffs, which is an added bonus (and sounds good to tell people). I think it's obvious that we would all choose a more eco-friendly company if only we knew we had the option. I myself had never even considered it before I started doing some research and was really surprised to see how easy it is to switch and how little impact the change has on my day-to-day life (actually no impact). I can't believe it isn't more common knowledge, which is why I have taken it upon myself to spread the word.