This Is How The Pros Fake Sex Hair On Our Favourite TV Shows

Getting out of bed with the perfect post-hookup hair — tousled, undone, rumpled — is one of those things that only happens on-screen. If you're having great sex, the reality is that your hair is going to be tangled and sweaty and all over the pillowcase after the fact. While we're certainly not going to discourage you from spending all day rolling around in the sheets, if you have other places to be and want hair that's messy, sexy, and full of volume , you're going to want to partner up with some products instead.