Settling into the couch to watch a movie should be the exact opposite of stressful. Unfortunately, it's not always easy to pick a movie — mostly because of the endless scrolling involved.
In a time where streaming services allow you to pick from a seemingly unlimited movie selection, it can be hard to narrow down the stuff you actually want to sit through. Sure, you could watch a bad sequel to an already terrible horror movie or pop Mean Girls on for the 14th time, but why settle?That's why a service like HBO Go is pretty perfect: it offers streamable, quality flicks that you'll actually want to spend two hours watching.
Of course, not everything on HBO Go is created equal. As with any streaming service, there are rocks in a sea of streamable gems. So which HBO Go movies — available now — should you add to your next night-in agenda? Here's what to watch.