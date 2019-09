The Glaring Problem With Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Hosting Job

When he met an Asian woman — one of the tourists involved in t he-tour-bus-skit-that-didn't-quite-work — and she told him her name was "Yulerie," Kimmel looked so dumbfounded that she had to clarify that it's pronounced Yulerie, which rhymes with "jewellery." After, when Kimmel asked another one of the tourists their name and they said, "Patrick," Kimmel quipped, "Now that's a name." Um, what? So it's acceptable in front of millions of viewers to tell a woman of colour that her name isn't as good as a more American-sounding man's name? Not cool, Jimmy.