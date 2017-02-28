Incredible Photos Of Iceland's Biggest Snowfall In Almost 100 Years

On Sunday night, Iceland's capital city, Reykjavík, saw 51 cm of snow fall in one evening – that's half a metre of the white stuff. Sure, the delightful holiday spot might be used to fairly extreme weather but this was even a little much for the Icelanders: it was the biggest snowfall since 1937. Predictably, schools are shut and roads remain closed but what we do have are some beautiful shots of this winter wonderland. Scroll through for some Narnia-esque images.
