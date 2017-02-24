This Video Reminds Women How Powerful Our Periods Really Are

As the words of Donald Trump being sworn in as president playing in the background, the women in the video slowly start to realize that everyone has synced up and give each other knowing "you, too?" nods at work meetings and at the laundromat. It could be taken as a defeated moment, these women's bodies just gave up, but the video ends on a line of women dressed in white holding each other's blood-covered hands. This isn't a surrender, it's a war cry.