Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Read Mean Tweets, Oscars-Style

If Jimmy Kimmel is involved, two things are bound to happen: Jokes will be made at Matt Damon's expense, and celebrities will be forced to confront their most vicious trolls. Sure enough, both of those things happened during last night's Oscars. The show's host Kimmel rounded up some of Hollywood's biggest stars for a special Oscars edition of his infamous "Mean Tweets" segment. And why not? Just because Emma Stone's got a fancy Oscar for Best Actress now doesn't mean she shouldn't be reminded that there are awful people out there who thinks she "looks like a crack whore in every role she plays." Gotta keep it real, we guess. A heavily pregnant Natalie Portman fended off a critique that she'd only have hot tea and toast for lunch. Samuel L. Jackson agreed that he had a "resting fart face." Lin-Manuel Miranda laughed off snark about his "1996" haircut. And Eddie Redmayne really, really rubbed one Twitter user the wrong way. "Dear Eddie Redmayne, I hate your stinking guts, you make me vomit, you're the scum between my toes," the British star of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them read aloud. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile, discovered that his "perfect bone structure and kind eyes" aren't for everyone. "Oh, look at me...I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes," the Oscar nominee read. "Go fuck yourself Ryan Gosling." So much hate! Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Bridges, and Felicity Jones also got burned. Tilda Swinton discovered her dog doppelgänger (try harder, trolls), while Robert De Niro's hater ribbed him for not playing more grandpas. Dude, have you not heard of Dirty Grandpa? Are you trying to get them to make a sequel? Please stop. Watch the clip below, and remember: Oscar winners have feelings, too.
NEW #MeanTweets #Oscars edition Casey Affleck @Lin_Manuel Eddie Redmayne @Miles_Teller Tilda Swinton @TheJeffBridges Robert De Niro & more pic.twitter.com/ZNs38UVkZW— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
