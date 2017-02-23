Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio Never Did Let Go

Ever since they appeared on the silver screen as bright-eyed young actors in Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have had a special place in our hearts and each other's lives. Since that 1997 film, the two have basically been #friendshipgoals, whether that means sharing the excitement of Oscar nominations and even starring in films together, like they did in Revolutionary Road. Last year, when Leo won his first Academy Award for The Revenant, Kate was right there with him (and the rest of us) cheering and clapping. Finally! As we approach this year's ceremony, we're sure to see the two chum it up again. In honor of their amazing Hollywood friendship, we've put together a few of our favorite clips from both DiCaprio and Winslet that prove that they'll never ever let each other go.