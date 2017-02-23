Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio Never Did Let Go

Ever since they appeared on the silver screen as bright-eyed young actors in Titanic, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have had a special place in our hearts and each other's lives. Since that 1997 film, the two have basically been #friendshipgoals, whether that means sharing the excitement of Oscar nominations and even starring in films together, like they did in Revolutionary Road. Last year, when Leo won his first Academy Award for The Revenant, Kate was right there with him (and the rest of us) cheering and clapping. Finally! As we approach this year's ceremony, we're sure to see the two chum it up again. In honor of their amazing Hollywood friendship, we've put together a few of our favorite clips from both DiCaprio and Winslet that prove that they'll never ever let each other go.
"In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together," DiCaprio said while promoting his film The Aviator. "We've been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We've been there for each other and helped guide each other."
"We're really lucky to have each other, because we've known each other for such a long time; we were really excited about how far we could go emotionally," Winslet said of working with DiCaprio again on Revolutionary Road. "And knowing that we have a certain trust level, there are no boundaries; we could keep pushing it and pushing it, and that was a real luxury to have that."
But if it's clips from Titanic that you're looking for, we've got plenty of beaded gowns, suspenders, and Irish dancing in our video, below. Watch as the two actors gush each other and show that even icebergs can't stop a friendship like this one.
