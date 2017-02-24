How To Watch This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Actors On Netflix

This year's Oscar nominations recognise awesome performances from awards season favourites Meryl Streep, who's on sparkling form in Florence Foster Jenkins, and Denzel Washington, who's magnetic as ever in Fences. Another of film and TV's most respected actresses, Viola Davis, is also nominated for Fences - and she's hot favourite to take home a long-overdue Oscar.
Relative newcomers Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, both wonderful in La La Land, are also nominated. So too is Britain's Dev Patel, who has already won a BAFTA for his poignant performance in Lion. Jackie's Natalie Portman, Hacksaw Ridge's Andrew Garfield and Lion's Nicole Kidman all find themselves in the running this year as well.
As the Academy awards their fine recent performances, you might also like to revisit their past successes. Here's how to watch this year's crop of Oscar-nominated actors on Netflix.