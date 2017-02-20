Blue Ivy Stole The Show At The NBA All-Star Game

This weekend the NBA took over the city of NOLA for the All-Star game. However, when the main event happened, it was Blue Ivy who stole the show.
On Sunday Blue, Beyoncé, and Jay Z hung out courtside at the NBA All-Star game. While mama Bey rubbed her belly clad in a Gucci robe, and papa Jay focused on the game, Blue had other matters to think about.
First things first, she grabbed cotton candy — lots of it!
Then,wait a minute, who is this person interrupting us? Her face seemed to say.
Then, there was the taker of this photo, who we’re guessing was a bit too close from her and Jay’s expression. Also, can we note: Like father like daughter, amirte?
There was that moment she glanced up to see she and the fam onscreen.
And the secret she had to share with mommy.
The family outing comes just a week after Blue made an appearance with her mystery BFF to the Grammy’s. Ah, what a life.
