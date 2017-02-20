Story from Entertainment

Blue Ivy Stole The Show At The NBA All-Star Game

Marquita Harris
This weekend the NBA took over the city of NOLA for the All-Star game. However, when the main event happened, it was Blue Ivy who stole the show.
On Sunday Blue, Beyoncé, and Jay Z hung out courtside at the NBA All-Star game. While mama Bey rubbed her belly clad in a Gucci robe, and papa Jay focused on the game, Blue had other matters to think about.
First things first, she grabbed cotton candy — lots of it!

#AllStarGame ?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Then,wait a minute, who is this person interrupting us? Her face seemed to say.

Beyoncé, Jay Z & Blue at the #AllStar game tonight in NOLA

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Then, there was the taker of this photo, who we’re guessing was a bit too close from her and Jay’s expression. Also, can we note: Like father like daughter, amirte?
#AllStarGame

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

There was that moment she glanced up to see she and the fam onscreen.

? #allstargame

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

And the secret she had to share with mommy.

#AllStarGame

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

The family outing comes just a week after Blue made an appearance with her mystery BFF to the Grammy’s. Ah, what a life.
