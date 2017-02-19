Model Ebonee Davis Takes On Fashion Industry Racism With This Powerful Speech

You know what's crazy? My first Calvin Klein campaign came out on the day that Alton Sterling was killed by the police. That day, I went home and wrote a letter to the fashion industry, expressing my feelings on police brutality and the duty fashion media has to help change the perception of black people. After seeing my letter, the company brought my back to shoot for them a second time. On the day of this shoot, the CFO of Calvin Klein walked up to me as I was getting my makeup done and told me her two mixed daughters read my letter and they felt so beautiful and proud. I was so moved and immediately brought to tears. Yesterday, the day Donald Trump was voted into office, my second campaign came out and I felt all the same things I did on the day Alton Sterling was killed. As a queer black woman, it is frightening but I will not succumb to fear. Despite all of the messages that tell me I should hate myself and feel insecure about who I am, all of the messages that tell me I am less of a human, all of the messages that tell me that we are not made equal, I am so proud to be EXACTLY who God created me to be. Let's keep spreading this awareness, love and positivity. ❤️
