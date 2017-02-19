And the genius award goes to… (drumroll please). Time to get your Einstein on — and your Angela Davis. Early this week, messenger Mercury in activist Aquarius makes magic with worldly, venturesome Jupiter in Libra, the sign that rules justice. Could a faltering mission benefit from innovative ideas? And is everyone playing fair and square? Pause for the cause this week. With 2017 being The Year of the Protest, sadly, there is no shortage of issues to get behind. Rallying with your righteous squad could be highly impactful this workweek. And the tools of humour, Twitter and even experimental art can be majorly impactful. Think outside the box!
If your compassionate nature has been crying quietly in the corner — or muffled by your anger — the weekend will bring a revival. On Saturday, thoughtful Mercury slips into empathetic Pisces; then, on Sunday, there will be a solar eclipse in the same sign. This is the final Pisces eclipse in a series that began on March 20, 2015. And while eclipses are known for shaking things up, this one may bring some longstanding clarity. As the final sign of the zodiac, Pisces is often associated with endings and transitions. Something's gotta go — at last — be it a toxic situation, limiting belief or circumstances you've simply outgrown.