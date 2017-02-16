Because some of you want to know what lipsticks I used on Dakota...here's the break down ! 1st pic: MAC Cherry lip liner and MAC Retro matte lipstick Feel So Grand 2nd pic : ILIA lipstick Arabian Knights ( goes on like a stain and can be subtle or vibrant - the best ) 3rd pic: MAC Burgundy lip liner ( all over the lips ) and Glossier Generation G Jam lip stain or Anastasia liquid lipstick in Heathers for the kissing moments. Eye shadows by Dior #50shadesdarker #lipsticks #makeupbreakdown #anastasiasteele #maccosmetics #maclipstick #ilia #glossier #anastasiabeverlyhills

A post shared by Evelyne Noraz (@evelynenoraz) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:47am PST