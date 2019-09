No matter your opinion on the Fifty Shades franchise, it's likely you've had your own version of the Anastasia Steele fantasy at one point or another. (Whether that involves spanking and body makeup is entirely your business.) And while the odds that you'll find yourself on a helicopter ride opposite Christian Grey are slim, you can get one step closer — at least when it comes to her beauty look. Yesterday, Glossier confirmed the lipstick Ana wore in the film's masquerade ball scene was none other than its Generation G in Jam . Now, the movie's lead makeup artist, Evelyne Noraz, just revealed the rest of her lipstick lineup in an Instagram post. Meaning you, too, can wear the same lipstick Dakota Johnson wore for months.