Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not the most obvious couple on paper. Yet, despite all of their differences, the punk princess and country crooner found their way into each other's hearts. And now, they're finding their way into each other's mouths. Stefani posted a very intimate Valentine's Day pic of her and Shelton to Instagram, and while it's the closeup we never asked for, it's hard to hate any photo of Gwake. They're just too damn adorable. The Voice judge spread the love on Tuesday. And by "spread the love," I mean swapped spit with her BF. Here's Stefani planting one on Shelton in all its glory.
This is the sort of photo you might expect a ninth-grader with her first boyfriend to share, and not a megastar like Stefani. Still, you have to appreciate the candid nature of this picture. There's no perfect lighting, no celebrity photographer, no hair and makeup team to make sure each party looks just right. It's just pure, unadulterated, smooshy love. I might not be able to handle this level of PDA everyday, but for Valentine's Day, I'll reserve all of my judgements.
Advertisement