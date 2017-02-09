Celebs Are Going On Nordstrom Shopping Sprees In Response To Trump’s Tweet

Perhaps you've noticed that celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Kristen Davis, and Rosie O'Donnell are going on shopping sprees at Nordstrom and bragging about it on social media. Davis posted a screenshot of her online scores, while O'Donnell posted a shot of her confirmation number. Wondering what the reasoning is behind these post-shopping binge 'grams? It's an anti-Trump act of retail therapy. ICYMI, President Trump tweeted his displeasure with the retailer for dropping his daughter Ivanka Trump's eponymous brand on Wednesday morning. (Which the retailer told us that the decision was based on the performance of the brand). Since President Trump directly called out Nordstrom on behalf of his daughter, celebrities and regular folks alike have been retaliating by showing their support for the retailer. Plus, POTUS' criticism of the department store has proven to be pretty good for the Seattle-based retailer's bottom line. Fortune reported that since Trump's tweet on Wednesday, Nordstrom's stock has risen 4%. See how celebrities are showing their support for Nordstrom, below:
Advertisement
Im going to do the American thing and support @Nordstrom ??❤️??❤️✨??❤️❤️✨??❤️— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 8, 2017
A Gay, a Muslim, and a Jew hit Nordstrom and then hit @WhiteHouse to give the finger to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kFu8qKvh0u— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017
Hey @Nordstrom I am a huge fan and love to shop with you ! Even more so because you support love and kindness over racists.— Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) February 8, 2017
Just dropped a giant pile of money with @Nordstrom. Happy to spend my money with you. Off to @starbucks now! #grabyourwallet— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 9, 2017
Advertisement