To say that Yara Shahidi is one to watch would be an understatement. In fact, some may even go as far as to say she is the next big beauty star — for which the evidence is certainly mounting. There's her latest Diana Ross-inspired shoot, her ability to experiment with trends and still look sophisticated beyond her years, or that tiny little campaign for Beyoncé. (No biggie.)
Yara is just 16-years-old, but unlike many teens who opt for look-at-me makeup and trends that don’t quite flatter, Yara goes the opposite route. She grew up on the red carpet and has made a strong case for sticking to complexion-flattering, neutral makeup looks (see: pinky-nude lipsticks, minimal eye makeup, and subtle highlighting), while allowing her hair to take centre stage.
The Black-ish star’s approach to hairstyling is where she has the most fun, rocking bouncy curls, box braids, sleek updos — and just about everything in-between. The result is dozens of red carpet hits, all bearing a timeless quality that our own high school pics will never have. Not bad for a star celebrating her 17th birthday tomorrow. To mark the occasion, we've rounded up her best looks — starting way back when she was just 9-years-old.
Click through our slideshow for a look at Yara's beauty evolution, then keep an eye out for more — something tells us there's a lot more where that came from.