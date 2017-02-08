We need to get Simone Biles a gold medal in calling out her friends on Twitter after reading about her tweet to fellow Olympian Gabby Douglas. The hint of subtle shade in the message is there, even though knowing Biles and Douglas, it was probably all in good fun, which is why we can laugh about it now. Here's what happened: a gymnast friend of Douglas' tweeted about their group text.
bro gabby never fails to make me laugh no matter what our texts literally have me rolling?? I miss her so much? @gabrielledoug— karriii (@_makarriiii_) February 8, 2017
Douglas responded by writing: "ily" which means "I love you." Try to keep up.
Then Biles sent the pettiest tweet ever, implying that there's a Final Five group text which Douglas ignores.
Advertisement
so your phone does work?! we love the replies lolz aka none. #finalfive ? https://t.co/uTxvEoKT8Q— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 8, 2017
Fans couldn't help but note the playful shade.
According to Perez Hilton, things escalated when Douglas responded to Biles claim, pointing out that she had indeed sent Biles a picture text recently so obviously her phone was broken. Douglas later deleted the tweets, but we're sure they made up in their group text after sharing a funny gif or two. I'm sure all is well in the Final Five clique, but let this be a lesson to all the friends of Biles out there — you better respond to her texts. Or at least turn on your read receipts.
Advertisement