9 Tests To See Whether You & Your Partner Are Ready For A Threesome

I'm not going to pretend like threesomes are a new thing. Group sex has been around for thousands of years — even that famous Sex and The City episode about triads aired (wait for it) 19 years ago. At this point, threesomes are so commonplace they've even been depicted on HBO's The Young Pope: a show about a pope, guys. And that's not a bad thing at all. The truth is, threesomes can be amazing. They can jumpstart your arousal and help you learn about your sexuality. They're a fabulous way to explore sex with other women, if you haven't before. They can bring you closer to your partner, since watching your partner have sex with another person can be a huge turn-on and remind you how desirable your partner really is. And, as a couple, pleasuring someone else together can make you feel like total sex goddesses (and gods). The eroticism of having a threesome can linger for long after the actual sex act goes down, providing a libido injection into your relationship for weeks to come.
However, threesomes are not for everyone. They might not be to your liking sexually, and they can have unexpected consequences that could harm or even ruin your relationship. Your partner (or you) could develop feelings for the third. The experience could make you or your partner jealous, and not in a hot way. Or the sex could just straight-up freak you out and give you a panic attack mid-threesome, which is the opposite of a good time. So it's important to be as confident as possible that bringing someone else into your bed is a good idea. And knowing that requires reflection, communication, and some fun and sexy ways to dip your toe into group play. Ahead, you'll find nine ways to help you decide if you can handle it.
FYI: As anyone on Tinder can attest, most straight couples are after a threesome with one man and two women, so while much of the advice ahead will reference the common MFF matchup, threesomes with one woman and two dudes, or three women, or really any combination of gender identities, are totally hot, too.