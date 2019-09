9 Tests To See Whether You & Your Partner Are Ready For A Threesome

I'm not going to pretend like threesomes are a new thing. Group sex has been around for thousands of years — even that famous Sex and The City episode about triads aired (wait for it) 19 years ago. At this point, threesomes are so commonplace they've even been depicted on HBO's The Young Pope: a show about a pope, guys. And that's not a bad thing at all. The truth is, threesomes can be amazing. They can jumpstart your arousal and help you learn about your sexuality. They're a fabulous way to explore sex with other women, if you haven't before. They can bring you closer to your partner, since watching your partner have sex with another person can be a huge turn-on and remind you how desirable your partner really is. And, as a couple, pleasuring someone else together can make you feel like total sex goddesses (and gods). The eroticism of having a threesome can linger for long after the actual sex act goes down, providing a libido injection into your relationship for weeks to come.