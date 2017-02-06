A lot has changed in the past eight years. Facebook isn't cool. Donald Trump is president. And it's about to be 60 degrees in New York in early February — it's a wild world. But if those facts alone weren't crazy enough, then just wait for what you're about to hear next: the Octomom Nadya Suleman's octuplets just turned eight years old. Eight! It feels like it was just yesterday that we were all hearing about a woman using IVF to (majorly) expand her family. And now we're getting an inside look at their birthday party with Inside Edition and it's a must-watch. For one, the kids are all nearly identical. In one clip, they stand in a line saying their names for the camera while wearing matching red shirts. In case you forgot, the mother of 14's octuplets are made up of two girls and six boys: Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah (who's a bit blonder than his siblings).
Advertisement
Octomom’s octuplets turn 8! See their bouncy house and (vegan!) birthday celebration https://t.co/Un2nUTxW6k pic.twitter.com/ixscMZ7c8K— People Magazine (@people) February 6, 2017
For their birthday, the eight kids celebrated at an event facility filled with bouncey games with each other and their six other siblings. They also ate dairy-free chocolate cake and pizza, because they are all vegan now. The 41-year-old has said before that she does not like being called "Octomom," a title she claims was made up for her by the media, and a nickname she now resents. She has even gone so far as to change her name from Nadya to Natalie. Check out the family affair below.
Advertisement