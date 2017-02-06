Can You Believe The Octomom Octuplets Are 8 Years Old?

Morgan Baila
Photo: Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock.
A lot has changed in the past eight years. Facebook isn't cool. Donald Trump is president. And it's about to be 60 degrees in New York in early February — it's a wild world. But if those facts alone weren't crazy enough, then just wait for what you're about to hear next: the Octomom Nadya Suleman's octuplets just turned eight years old. Eight! It feels like it was just yesterday that we were all hearing about a woman using IVF to (majorly) expand her family. And now we're getting an inside look at their birthday party with Inside Edition and it's a must-watch. For one, the kids are all nearly identical. In one clip, they stand in a line saying their names for the camera while wearing matching red shirts. In case you forgot, the mother of 14's octuplets are made up of two girls and six boys: Makai, Josiah, Isaiah, Jonah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Nariyah and Noah (who's a bit blonder than his siblings).
For their birthday, the eight kids celebrated at an event facility filled with bouncey games with each other and their six other siblings. They also ate dairy-free chocolate cake and pizza, because they are all vegan now. The 41-year-old has said before that she does not like being called "Octomom," a title she claims was made up for her by the media, and a nickname she now resents. She has even gone so far as to change her name from Nadya to Natalie. Check out the family affair below.
