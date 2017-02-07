Christie Brinkley Is 63 & Slaying The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! ??psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!

