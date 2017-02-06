Chrissy Teigen Is Okay With Accidentally Bringing Nipplegate Back To The Super Bowl

Yeah yeah yeah, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots came back from a brutal first half. Lady Gaga slayed. And we all remembered how much we love John Malkovich. But can we talk about Chrissy Teigen now? The model was in Houston with husband John Legend to watch Super Bowl LI first-hand, and proved to be far more entertaining than any Terry Bradshaw commercial. Teigen, by her own admission, drunk-tweeted her way through most of the game, adding purposely uninspired analysis like "things are happening." (We think Erin Andrews' job security is intact.) Camera shots showed her unabashedly enjoying her nachos. She also ended the night with this foul-mouthed but randomly hilarious video.
Advertisement
You didn't think she'd let all of this levity be undermined by a little wardrobe malfunction, did you? A fan helpfully alerted Teigen to the fact that her nipple was exposed during one camera shot. Did she storm off, crawl under the duvet, and cower in embarrassment? Nah. She fully embraced her mini Janet Jackson moment.
@chrissyteigen @johnlegend ummmmm the press box ain't save you...? pic.twitter.com/KJL5oy5Xtz— Chuck Will, J.D. (@chuckupthedusse) February 6, 2017
We guess "boom goes the dynamite" is the new "screw it, I'll survive." It's not like she gave up a 25-point lead or anything.
Advertisement