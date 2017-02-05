Have you been flying by the seat of your pants, relying on luck to get you by? Better switch up that strategy, stargazers. This Monday, February 6, fortuitous Jupiter slips into his annual retrograde, putting our gamblers' instincts in the time-out chair. Until June 9, the red-spotted planet will be driving in reverse through Libra, the sign of relationships, diplomacy and peaceful partnerships. In some ways, this will be a blessing: With all the clashes the world has seen since Inauguration Day, this slower window might force the disparate factions to sit down at the negotiating table. Outspoken Jupiter won't stand for self-censorship, of course. But over the next four months, how can we make sure our candid communications actually get through? With Jupiter in big-hearted Libra, we should follow Leo Madonna's #WomensMarch directive and welcome "the revolution of love."
Speaking of the Zodiac's lion, Friday will be a major day on the calendar. 2017's first eclipse lights up the skies — an electrifying lunar eclipse in passionate, theatrical Leo. Lean in to the lion's noble qualities (think Leo Barack Obama) instead of falling prey to this sign's ego-driven traits. Eclipses reveal shadows and this one could expose scandals and dramas — especially amongst the "royal ranks." (Cough, Trump Tower?) And while competitive urges will be aroused, remember that winning can be a shared proposition, not a cutthroat game of thrones!