Serial‘s Team Just Announced A New Podcast & We Can’t Wait

The same team that got us hooked on Serial is releasing a new podcast next month.
S-Town, hosted by This American Life producer Brian Reed, investigates a small town where a man's been boasting about murder. This American Life's Ira Glass is producing the series, along with Serial creators Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, Rolling Stone reports. "Production of S-Town began when a man reached out to This American Life bitterly complaining about his small Alabama town," reads a press release obtained by Vulture. "He wanted a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. Brian agreed to look into it. But then someone else ended up dead, and another story began to unfold — about a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man’s life." Snyder called it "arty" and "novelistic" at the Third Coast International Audio Festival back in November.
Next @serial will be an "arty" "novelistic" 7-part spinoff in an Alabama town reported by @BriHReed says Julie Snyder at #ThirdCoast16— Stan Alcorn (@stan_alcorn) November 13, 2016
The seven episodes are coming out all at once, making them perfect for a marathon, and there'll still be more from the team after that. They've formed a group called Serial Productions, which has two other projects in the works. But this one is special, Glass said in a statement to Rolling Stone."This story takes so many unexpected turns...Every episode is a new surprise. And the story has this feeling and mood that's different from anything else we’ve done. I don’t think people have heard a show like this."
