Harry and the gang may have used magic to defeat Voldemort, but J.K. Rowling used biting words to knock down this Twitter troll. The author, who has been vocal about her feelings about the immigration ban on Twitter, has gotten plenty of flack for it by some Donald Trump supporters. One Twitter user was particularly peeved by the author and declared they would take it out on her work — which, uh, they already bought. (No one said Twitter trolls were thelogical of the bunch.) In a tweet screencapped by the author — one in which she blocks out the name and account information — thestates: "glad i caught this article on yahoo. i will now burn your books and movies too." It took a mere sentence for Rowling to eviscerate the hater: "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter."