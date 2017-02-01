Harry and the gang may have used magic to defeat Voldemort, but J.K. Rowling used biting words to knock down this Twitter troll. The author, who has been vocal about her feelings about the immigration ban on Twitter, has gotten plenty of flack for it by some Donald Trump supporters. One Twitter user was particularly peeved by the author and declared they would take it out on her work — which, uh, they already bought. (No one said Twitter trolls were the most logical of the bunch.) In a tweet screencapped by the author — one in which she blocks out the name and account information — the user states: "glad i caught this article on yahoo. i will now burn your books and movies too." It took a mere sentence for Rowling to eviscerate the hater: "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter."
Advertisement
Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017
As for that "article on Yahoo!," I did some research, and they could have been referring to this one, where Rowling slams Mike Pence with a Bible quote. Or this one, where she issues a warning about Trump to the masses. Or, maybe, it was the article that referred to her response over Trump's Meryl Streep diss. Let's just say the billionaire author has zero qualms about stating her opinion — and she's always here to put a bully in their place.
Advertisement