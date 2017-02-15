What she says ordinary Londoners can do to save their favourite pubs and venues

You know, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has been working hard to encourage pubs to apply for Asset of Community Value status. This means that if a pub or venue goes up for sale, it automatically gets offered to the community to buy, and gives them six months to raise the funds. Now, not every community wants to own their pub, but maybe some might if they were given the chance. And you don't need to be the pub's landlord or tenant to apply; anyone can fill in the form online. It's something I've been encouraging pubs that are under threat to apply for, just as one layer of protection. But I do think we really need to start valuing our pub culture as culture – that's part of the problem here. What she’s doing to stop any more LGBT venues from closing down

Look, I'm not going to pretend this isn't really alarming, because it is. But I obviously have strong first-hand knowledge here, and the mayor has pledged money to help the UCL Urban Laboratory and the Queer Spaces Network complete their research into LGBT nightlife and venue closures. We need this research because we can see these places disappearing before our eyes. Pub companies that run these places don't always see the cultural value of keeping them LGBT, even though they're obviously so vital to the community they serve. I've recently heard of another LGBT venue that's under threat, but also about a new LGBT venue that wants to open in Vauxhall. There's a natural turnover [with LGBT venues], but as long as we can keep the same number open, I'll feel happy. Why she wants to make London a true 24-hour city

This is absolutely something we should aspire to. I think we can do this as good as – if not better than – New York. We have a different culture to New York, but there are things we can do to make it more appealing for businesses to stay open later. When people stop me on the streets, which they often do since I've become Night Czar, one of the most common things they ask about is getting cafés to open later. More people are working later and when they come off shift, they might not want to walk into a noisy pub at 10pm. They might want to have a cup of tea and a snack in a local caff or somewhere more low-key. I was looking at some recent health statistics and apparently men in London and the South East are drinking less than men anywhere else in the country. That doesn't mean that drinking places have to shut down; it just means we can diversify the offer that people have at night. It's not about limiting things – it's about seeing what else we can help flourish.