After the beloved nightclub Fabric closed its doors earlier this year, many Londoners were left in mourning, citing the closure as yet another example of the city's dwindling nightlife.
But there is a glimmer of hope for the capital's clubbers.
The Farringdon club could soon reopen its doors if "advanced discussions" between the club and Islington Council about a rescue deal end well, according to local paper the Islington Tribune.
The club closed when its license was revoked following the drug-related deaths of two teenagers on the premises. Islington councillors dubbed it a "safe haven" for illegal drug use.
Now, Fabric's lawyers are reportedly in talks with the council to agree new licensing conditions that would enable the venue to open once again. A deal could even be done as early as next week, the Tribune reported.
Fabric's owners had been expected to appeal the council's decision to close it on the 28th November, but it won't need to if a deal is done beforehand. This would save both sides thousands of pounds in legal fees.
Neither side has confirmed or denied that discussions are taking place. Cameron Leslie, the club's co-owner, told the Tribune: “I’m not at liberty to say whether [discussions] are being had or not.”
Fabric's owners are thought to have submitted a 155-page manual outlining how a reopened club could be run, including 32 new licensing conditions.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan described iconic clubs like Fabric an "essential part of our cultural landscape".
He said: "Clubbing needs to be safe but I’m disappointed that Fabric, Islington Council and the Metropolitan Police were unable to reach agreement on how to address concerns about public safety."
He added that thousands of people would lose out as a result of the decision. "The issues faced by Fabric point to a wider problem of how we protect London’s night-time economy, while ensuring it is safe and enjoyable for everyone."
More than 160,000 signed a petition to halt the club's closure and more than £320,000 has been raised by a campaign to fund its legal battle.
Amy Lamé, London's new Night Czar, who is tasked with "developing and diversifying" London's night-time economy, also supports Fabric being reopened.
“Fabric is only representative of what is happening around the rest of the city... it’s symbolic as such an important club," she told Dazed earlier this month.
"Sadiq and I are of the same view of this – we would really like to see Fabric reopened.”
