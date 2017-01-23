Shay Mitchell Cringing At Pics Of Her Beauty Evolution Is All Of Us

Let the final record show that, despite what some may say, stars are not just like us — at least when it comes to beauty. A glam squad trails them daily, they have dermatologists and facialists on call, and they get to indulge in the most elaborate treatments around (like owning their own facial equipment, for example). But there is one instance in which they are just like us: when we ask them to take a look back at photos from a time before all the fancy perks.
We sat down with Pretty Little Liars actress — and soon-to-be reality star — Shay Mitchell this week to talk all things hair and makeup. The occasion? She's got a new campaign with Smashbox that involves seven rad new eye palettes — but more on that later. Naturally, we celebrated the best way we know how: the beauty evolution.
Ahead, Mitchell breaks down her earliest red carpet looks (to no one's surprise, she's looked damn adorable every step of the way), shares her go-to makeup trick for bigger-looking eyes and the lip colors she can't go without, and so much more.