Ocean’s 8 Releases First Official Photo

Why settle for blurry paparazzi photos from a film set when you can have the real thing? Though Ocean's 8 won't hit theatres until next summer (we know, we know), Sandra Bullock & co. have thrown fans a bone to tide them over. This morning Warner Bros. released the film's first official photo, not to mention a few teasers about the plot and character names. Here's the Warner Bros. brief: "In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (SANDRA BULLOCK) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (CATE BLANCHETT); Nine Ball (RIHANNA); Amita (MINDY KALING); Constance (AWKWAFINA); Rose (HELENA BONHAM CARTER); Daphne Kluger (ANNE HATHAWAY); and Tammy (SARAH PAULSON)." The women can be seen cruising a suspiciously empty and rodent-free subway car in the shot. Each and every star exudes badassness, from Rihanna in her Rasta get-up to the unrecognisably blonde HBC. We can only guess what's in that luggage. In short: We're pumped to see Nine Ball and Tammy throw down. Any room for a ninth?
