Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Had A Superbad Reunion At The SAG Awards

The McLovin' magic was in full effect last night. Before they were superstars, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill were simply Superbad costars. Flash-forward 10 years later and they've traded fake IDs and keg parties for fancy award shows and two Oscar nominations apiece. They haven't left Seth and Jules behind, though. The pair reunited at last night's SAG Awards, where Hill was on hand to present Stone with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. That certainly beats a stash of Kyle's Killer Lemonade. Hill was seen throwing his arm over the seemingly flustered La La Land star's shoulder as they made their way off the stage following her acceptance speech. How cute are they?
#EmmaStone and @JonahHill reunite! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/yk8YpYzZpC— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017
Of course, it's all fun and games until some gets headbutted.
