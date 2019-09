If we know one thing about Adidas, it's that the German sportswear company knows a thing or two about making a viral pair of trainers . And if its classic Superstars, which are popular to the point of parody, are any indication, we have a feeling its latest footwear launch will reach comparable levels of hype. The new addition to the Adidas Originals roster is its EQT , which draws from its existing Equipment series from the '90s. It's less glossy than the Stan Smiths and Superstars preferred by the fashion set, partly because the collection is inspired by authentic athleticism and functional design; the new sneakers are an exploration of Adidas' heritage, with the intention of bringing a street sensibility to nostalgic styles. That means knit-and-leather, runner-inspired kicks, with a more traditional athletic look — except updated with contrast soles, suede accents, and even cutouts. Hey, they'll probably look pretty good with a pair of '80s-inspired Calabasas track pants