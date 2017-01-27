If we know one thing about Adidas, it's that the German sportswear company knows a thing or two about making a viral sneaker. And if its classic Superstars, which are popular to the point of parody, are any indication, we have a feeling its latest footwear launch will reach comparable levels of hype. The new addition to the Adidas Originals roster is its EQT, which draws from its existing Equipment series from the '90s. It's less glossy than the Stan Smiths and Superstars preferred by the fashion set, partly because the collection is inspired by authentic athleticism and functional design; the new sneakers are an exploration of Adidas' heritage, with the intention of bringing a street sensibility to nostalgic styles. That means knit-and-leather, runner-inspired kicks, with a more traditional athletic look — except updated with contrast soles, suede accents, and even cutouts. Hey, they'll probably look pretty good with a pair of '80s-inspired Calabasas track pants.
Nineties comeback aside, another hint that the EQT kicks will be picked up by the It set is the campaign itself, which serves up more than enough trendy #OOTD inspiration to get us through spring. First off, the campaign was shot by Juergen Teller, the legendary photographer responsible for many a provocative fashion spread (including that Kimye photobook for System). Then, there's the fact that the head-to-toe EQT looks are styled on industry muses like Lili Sumner, Valerie Mevegue, and Ayaana Aschkar Stevens — if that doesn't inspire outfit envy, then we don't know what will.
You can already get your hands on the new footwear and select garments on Adidas' website. The sneakers range from $100 to $120 — and the Support ADV is looking to be an early favorite, since it's already sold out online. Street-style stars will want to move quick if they want to get their kicks before Fashion Month starts, though the branded track pants and graphic sweats should hold them over until Kanye West's new merch drops.
