Donald Trump Has Already Managed To Offend Theresa May

The mistake was then corrected, but it does hint at a lack of care and attention to detail among the new president and his staff. Not only that, but there is in fact a glamour model and porn actress named Teresa May, the star of such films as Whitehouse: The Sex Video and Leather Lust. You couldn't make it up. Theresa is often viewed as a northern European alternative to the name Teresa. Perhaps they were influenced by the most famous woman to have been given the name, Mother Teresa, aka Saint Teresa of Calcutta (who was actually born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu). The name Theresa also doesn't rank among the 1,000 most popular female names in the US, according to a list compiled by the Official Social Security Administration in 2011. May will be the first foreign leader to speak face-to-face with the new president in the White House when they meet later today. She hopes the UK and US can “rediscover our confidence together” and “lead together again" after Brexit and Trump's election, but this misspelling blunder hardly bodes well.