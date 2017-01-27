Donald Trump Has Already Managed To Offend Theresa May

Just yesterday we learned of Theresa May's plans to reignite Britain's "special relationship" with the US, but the pair's love-in has already suffered a slight hiccup. The White House misspelled the UK prime minister's name multiple times in the schedule ahead of her meeting with Donald Trump in Washington today, missing out the 'h' when they outlined the running order. Staff in Trump's new administration incorrectly referred to 'Teresa May' towards the beginning of the document, in the introduction to the daily guidance and press schedule, reported The Guardian. They then misspelled May's name twice more when outlining details of when the pair would meet for talks and a formal working lunch.
Advertisement
The mistake was then corrected, but it does hint at a lack of care and attention to detail among the new president and his staff. Not only that, but there is in fact a glamour model and porn actress named Teresa May, the star of such films as Whitehouse: The Sex Video and Leather Lust. You couldn't make it up. Theresa is often viewed as a northern European alternative to the name Teresa. Perhaps they were influenced by the most famous woman to have been given the name, Mother Teresa, aka Saint Teresa of Calcutta (who was actually born Anjezë Gonxhe Bojaxhiu). The name Theresa also doesn't rank among the 1,000 most popular female names in the US, according to a list compiled by the Official Social Security Administration in 2011. May will be the first foreign leader to speak face-to-face with the new president in the White House when they meet later today. She hopes the UK and US can “rediscover our confidence together” and “lead together again" after Brexit and Trump's election, but this misspelling blunder hardly bodes well.
Advertisement