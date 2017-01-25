Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Just Became Instagram Official

We judge celebrity relationships like we judge middle school ones. We have to observe who likes whom by the tiniest of interactions, because celebrities can be quite inconspicuous at times. Particularly, we pay extra special attention to social media to decipher what exactly is going on between two very famous people, namely Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. And now, based on our very refined observations, we can report to you that Gomez and The Weeknd are Instagram official. As in, they follow each other on Instagram. We have the receipts, don't worry.
Selena started following @theweeknd on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/IMkb6ewLei— Selena Gomez Online (@Selenator) January 24, 2017
Look at him, following his girl and stuff. Go y'all ☺?? Give me some pictures as a couple next to make people mad. @selenagomez @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/N3h0EyxWof— ㅤㅤㅤ (@selenasmodel) January 24, 2017
In addition to following each other on Instagram, the two have also have a super "sexy and flirty relationship," according to an inside source on E!. They have also reportedly been texting every day! Do we hear wedding bells? Young, millennial, middle school love is just so damn cute.
