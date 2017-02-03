Donald Trump's action plan for his first 100 days as president is ambitious: withdraw from NAFTA and the TPP; create jobs; give the middle class a big tax cut; repeal Obamacare and create a replacement; build a wall on the Mexico-U.S. border; reduce crime rates; and expand the military.
The GOP-controlled Congress is already taking steps to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, while Democrats have been rallying to oppose the repeal. It has been reported that only 26% of Americans support fully repealing the act.
Millions of Americans are hoping that Trump will, indeed, help create new jobs like he has promised. On the other hand, many people, including top scientists, are scared about his administration's stance on climate change. The 100-days plan promises to "cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate-change programs," and the White House website has already been scrubbed clean of any mentions of the topic.
Coming into office with a historically low approval rating of 40%, Trump has a lot of work to do. And it's up to all of us to hold him accountable.
