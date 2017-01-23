In case you're living under a rock — or living in a universe ruled by alternative facts — on January 21st, the day after President Donald J. Trump was elected into office, millions of people marched in solidarity. (The peaceful protesters descended on Washington, D.C., LA, New York City, London, Paris, Rome, and more.) Their causes included women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, racial equality, religious freedom, and everything in between.
Among those who attended the Women's March were several high-profile celebrities who used their platforms to spread messages of hope and progress. And while the women (including America Ferrera, Alicia Keys, Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, and Blake Lively) were united in their beliefs, they were also united in something else. They all decided to ditch makeup for the day.
Instead, they spent their time painting protest signs and waking up early to hear Gloria Steinem speak. Whether it was done out of convenience or conviction (or just the fact that it was cold and windy), there's something beautiful in seeing these women bare all — their skin and their stories — on a day that none of us will surely ever forget. And for those who decided to pair their pink pussy hat with a power lip, that looked damn good, too. We are marching for the right to choose, after all.