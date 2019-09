The 2017 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

Welcome to the day when all of Hollywood wakes up at the crack of dawn, and not because their fancy-schmancy personal trainers are splashing buckets of cold coconut water in their faces. The 2017 Oscar nominations were just announced this morning at 8:18 a.m. EST by the likes of past winners Brie Larson and Jennifer Hudson. Commence the ordering of celebratory floral arrangements, the sending of congratulatory texts, and the waving of fists as you realise your favourite film of the year got snubbed. Those nominated can now move on to drafting their acceptance speeches and fielding requests from fashion designers who want to see their gowns on the red carpet. The rest of us can tweak our predictions, pore over Pinterest for Oscar-shaped party snacks, and make plans to actually watch these movies. Be sure to allow plenty of time for daydreaming about Ryan Gosling in a tux. Without further ado, here are the films and people vying for an Academy Award on February 26. Justin Timberlake did well, Hugh Grant and Amy Adams did not, and the makers of La La Land should just bring an armoured van to the ceremony. Congratulations to all the nominees.