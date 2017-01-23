Sarah Silverman Condemns Attack On White Supremacist Richard Spencer

Richard Spencer is 38! If theres one universal law of media its that white men are always misguided kids & black teens are full grown adults pic.twitter.com/z5bUQCHyeZ— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 22, 2017
No shit I wanna delete it. Still a non violence person. But the young man thing makes me feel like the swim team rapist's judge https://t.co/v38U8d91Ya— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 22, 2017
@SarahKSilverman In history, when has fascism been stopped by talking?— DaveAnthony (@daveanthony) January 22, 2017
Ooph Excellent point. How is fascism usually stopped? Asking for a friend https://t.co/vVkSJsgiB8— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 22, 2017
Time for some Q&A with @SarahKSilverman— maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) January 22, 2017
Q: what will punching nazis accomplish?
A: it will make them feel unsafe in society and it worked
Wait a minute- but that's also worked well/terribly the other way around... hm https://t.co/ufKGjxf8Ws— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 22, 2017
Aw if we'd just be nicer to sad young men, they'd stop campaigning for genocide https://t.co/Se9a3Dmin9— Susie Cagle (@susie_c) January 22, 2017