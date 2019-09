These Are The Most Extraordinary Speeches From The Women’s March

On January 21st, 2017, over 2.5 million people worldwide marched for human rights during the Women's March. The largest inaugural protest in history served as a message of resistance to an administration that many see as threatening to their fundamental rights. Across the country, people stood up to speak for the causes close to their hearts, including many celebrities, icons, and dignitaries who shared sentiments about the day's event. While stars and activists came together for the cause, some speeches were more surprising than others. While some revealed their personal connection to the march, others surprised viewers with their candour and unapologetic call for justice. Here are just some speeches that shook up the march.Madonna's speech at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. aired on various networks. However, the singer's use of profanity caused them to cut away before the end of her speech. "It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up. It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end. Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end." After both networks cut away, Madonna continued. "Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House, but I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet, W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II: We must love one another or die. I choose love. Are you with me? Say this with me: We choose love. We choose love. We choose love."