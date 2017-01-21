Women around the world have gathered in droves for a common cause: The Women's March.
On Saturday, a quarter of a million people in the U.S. joined together in solidarity to raise awareness for women's rights. Many of these rights are now threatened under the new Trump administration.
Naturally, this event included a few familiar faces. Celebrities far and wide joined marches both in Washington, D.C. and in their respective cities — decked out in pink pussy hats, and full protest regalia.
Click ahead to see which celebs showed up and showed out for the largest inaugural march in U.S. history.
We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.
