A woman was reportedly handcuffed by police in New York City last night after she confronted models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. The models were making their way to the apartment of Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid. Entertainment Tonight reports that the woman was carrying a Palestinian flag when she rushed up to Hadid and Jenner. The friends were walking with a bodyguard and reportedly didn't react to the woman, though police later intervened. According to TMZ, the woman was briefly detained and handcuffed by the NYPD, but no charges were filed. It remains unclear whether the woman was a fan, or a protestor. Hadid's father, Mohamed Hadid, is a Jordanian-American citizen of Palestinian origin, which likely explains why she was approached. Reports suggest the woman was trying to hand Hadid her flag, though the motive behind this has not been established. Neither model has commented on the incident.
Advertisement