Should you gun the engine or slam the brakes? This week could feel like a mind-boggling medley of stops and starts as go-getter Mars locks into a tangled angle with take-it-slow Saturn. Haste makes waste — but careful not to get stuck in the mud. The key to getting into action is to make a plan and then slowly proceed, giving yourself a chance to assess each move along the way. As the saying goes, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
On Thursday — one day before the (glug) U.S. inauguration — the sun zings into activism-oriented Aquarius for a month. Grab your picket sign and pussy hat because the 21st of January Women's March (in London and across the U.S.) couldn't happen at a more astrologically appropriate time. This community-oriented solar cycle is like a wake-up call from the heavens. There's strength in numbers now: Find your tribe and strengthen your message through the power of collective voice and action.