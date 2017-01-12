If your New Year's resolution was to travel more, then your wish might be about to come true.
Conde Nast Traveler reports that Qatar Airlines is currently in the midst of "Travel Festival," in which they're offering super cheap tickets (like London to Bangkok from £369) as well as a "Treasure Hunt" for a few rare tickets that are completely and totally free. The free tickets will go live on Friday, January 13. While we're in charge of finding the tickets ourselves, Qatar Airlines has given us some hints of where to look. First, choose one of the airline's UK departure locations. Then take a look at qualifying destinations and time frames and keep searching until you find the correct date with the golden ticket. With any luck, you'll have found your perfect match and a one-way ticket to deals. One thing to note, however, is that this price tag doesn't include taxes and fees. You'll still have to pay a little bit of money from the trip, but Australian winners who already participated in the deal paid fees and taxes like £30 one-way and £120 round-trip. So prepare to make some split-second decisions. Something tells us it will be worth it.
