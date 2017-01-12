If your New Year's resolution was to travel more, then your wish might be about to come true.
Conde Nast Traveler reports that Qatar Airlines is currently in the midst of "Travel Festival," in which they're offering super cheap tickets (like New York to Yangon from $485) as well as a "Treasure Hunt" for a few rare tickets that are completely and totally free. The free tickets will go live at 9 a.m. EST on the morning of Thursday, January 12. While we're in charge of finding the tickets ourselves, Qatar Airlines has given us some hints of where to look. First, choose one of the airline's many American departure locations — that's New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., or Montreal. Then take a look at qualifying destinations and time frames: Dubai in February, March, and April 2017; Ras al-Khaimah in February and March 2017; Yereven in February and April 2017; Tbilisi in February 2017; The Seychelles in February and April 2017; and Cape Town in March 2017. With any luck, you'll have found your perfect match and a one-way ticket to deals. One thing to note, however, is that this price tag doesn't include taxes and fees. You'll still have to pay a little bit of money from the trip, but Australian winners who already participated in the deal paid fees and taxes like $40 one-way and $150 round-trip. So really, really make sure that alarm is set tomorrow morning, and prepare to make some split-second decisions. Something tells us it will be worth it.
Conde Nast Traveler reports that Qatar Airlines is currently in the midst of "Travel Festival," in which they're offering super cheap tickets (like New York to Yangon from $485) as well as a "Treasure Hunt" for a few rare tickets that are completely and totally free. The free tickets will go live at 9 a.m. EST on the morning of Thursday, January 12. While we're in charge of finding the tickets ourselves, Qatar Airlines has given us some hints of where to look. First, choose one of the airline's many American departure locations — that's New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., or Montreal. Then take a look at qualifying destinations and time frames: Dubai in February, March, and April 2017; Ras al-Khaimah in February and March 2017; Yereven in February and April 2017; Tbilisi in February 2017; The Seychelles in February and April 2017; and Cape Town in March 2017. With any luck, you'll have found your perfect match and a one-way ticket to deals. One thing to note, however, is that this price tag doesn't include taxes and fees. You'll still have to pay a little bit of money from the trip, but Australian winners who already participated in the deal paid fees and taxes like $40 one-way and $150 round-trip. So really, really make sure that alarm is set tomorrow morning, and prepare to make some split-second decisions. Something tells us it will be worth it.
Advertisement