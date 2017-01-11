Victoria Beckham Recounts “Love At First Sight” With David In A Letter To Her 18-Year-Old Self

Victoria and David Beckham are the definition of #couplegoals. But did they start out that way? In a letter to her 18-year-old self written for British Vogue, the former Spice Girl described her first meeting with her husband — and it's as sweet as you would imagine. "Love at first sight does exist," she wrote. "It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. He has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it)." "I’m afraid that most of your first dates will be in car parks, which is not as seedy as it sounds," she went on. "It is because your manager, Simon Fuller, will warn you, 'Don’t let anyone see you out together or you’ll get hounded.' At the time, you won’t understand why." The former Spice Girl also gave insight into the consequences of losing her privacy, and her relationship with fame, which she eventually learned to harness to highlight important causes like AIDS relief.
Meanwhile, her "love at first sight" became a marriage, and she and David have four kids together. Parenting is exhausting, she warned, but she still maintains that women can have it all. "Your children will always come first, but never forget who you are and what you want to achieve," she wrote. "Is it possible to have it all? To be a successful working mother? You will hear this question asked by many women as you grow older. What you will realise is that by working hard, yet always putting family first, it will be possible to achieve that balance. Nothing will be perfect, but it is only now that I have learnt to appreciate all I have and all I have been blessed with. I am happy."
Advertisement