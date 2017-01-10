Everyone lost their collective minds after Meryl Streep put President Elect Donald Trump into the woodchipper in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. Trump, ever the model of restraint, posted about it on Twitter. And Streep's fellow celebs quickly rose to her defence. The drama is depressingly standard-issue for the president-elect, but this one comes with a kicker. Trump named Streep one of his favourite actresses in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others," Trump told the publication. "Meryl Streep is excellent; she's a fine person, too. The problem is I'll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don't mean to insult them." That would mark the first and last time that Trump would publicly be concerned about insulting women in his entire life. So, to recap, Trump's favourite actress brutally punked him in a nationally televised speech, then he called her overrated, then we all found out he loves her work. Not a great look for the President-elect.
