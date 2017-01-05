Let’s Talk About The Feature Films Coming To Sundance In 2017

Every year, the Sundance Film Festival sneaks its somber way into the press, reminding us that Oscar buzz for 2018 begins in 2017. The Utah-based film festival, which will commence January 19 through 29, turns the lens on indie fare. And if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Sundance judges LOVE a scrappy, low-budget film with a side of quirk.
The festival can also be kind of a crystal ball for Oscar nominations. For example: In 2012, Beasts of The Southern Wild won the Grand Jury Prize. Eventually, the film went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for best picture. Other times, the 10-day event is wildly inaccurate. In 2016, the grand jury awarded the highest dramatic prize to The Birth Of A Nation, which won't go to the Oscars. Awkward.
Ahead, you'll find a list of the major feature films coming to Sundance this year. They will all be considered for the dramatic prize — the festival's highest honour. For each one, we'll break down the "female factor" — how women shaped and influenced the film in question. May the Oscar odds be ever in their favour.